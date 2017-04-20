Hancock County Couple Killed in South Carolina Crash

A popular Hancock County restaurant is mourning the loss of two of their own after a crash in South Carolina.

According to WBTW, 44-year-old Layn Wilbur from Hancock and 45-year-old Cinnamon Riddell from Sullivan died Monday night.

A Facebook Post by Ruth & Wimpy’s restaurant says Wilbur is the son of the business owners.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision that killed the couple and injured four others was caused by a tire blow out on I-95.

Ruth & Wimpy’s will delay their opening for their 28th season.