Fishermen Suit up for Survival Training

It’s training to help protect people who work for a living on the water.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association and Fishing Partnership Support Services hosted free safety exercises in Jonesport Thursday.

Dozens of fishermen – young and old – turned out.

A lobsterman from Jonesport with 20 years in the business says he makes sure he always takes things slowly.

“One hundred percent safety is the biggest thing. A lot of the accidents that do happen with our business come from somebody not taking that tenth of a second, a second, just to say, ‘Alright, am I clear? Let’s go,'” said Allan Alley Jr.

Commercial fishing is among the most dangerous types of jobs in the world.