Fatal Crash in Holden

One person is dead following a crash on Route 1A in Holden.

30-year old Derick Warren of Orland was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a truck near Maine Military Supply.

Police say the cause is still under investigation, but one vehicle may have steered into the oncoming lane.

The road was shut down in both directions.

With traffic increasing in the area, Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley said it is important for all drivers to stay safe.

“Without knowing the cause of this accident specifically, it’s very, very important to drive safely, follow the speed limit, don’t be distracted. We’re very concerned, not with this accident specifically, but in general, people being distracted. And when you’re on a high volume traffic area like Route 1A in Holden and other roads in Maine, you have to be careful…”

Greeley says the driver of the truck sustained no injuries.