Emergency Preparedness Conference

Susan Faloon from the Maine Emergency Management Agency is in to talk about the upcome Emergency Preparedness Conference.

The conference will be April 25th through the 26th at the Augusta Civic Center.

Keynote speakers for this conference will be the North Carolina EMA Director, Mike Sprayberry talking about Hurricane Matthew and the effects on his state. The second will the the Massachusetts EMA Director, Kurt Schwartz on the Boston Marathon bombing.

There is no cost to attend.

This conference will offer up to eight CEU credits for first responders.

For information on how to register Click Here