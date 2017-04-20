EMCC Hosts Annual Tech Day

Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor held its Annual Tech Day today.

There were fire trucks, bike racing, tractor trailer driving, and lots of other education opportunities and activities for students and the community.

College staff say it’s a great way to experience hands on learning.

Chris Beaumont, EMCC Fire Science Department Chair says, “It’s service learning. That’s what we do here at Eastern Maine Community College. We learn with our hands here. And all the different activities that you’ll see today are all hands on application, so it’s a good chance for the programs to show what they’re doing and what they’ve been learning and working on.

The day isn’t completely over, you can still catch a comedy show and the movie “Rogue One” at 7:00.

The event is open to the public.