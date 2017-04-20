Congressman Poliquin Hosts Roundtable Discussion on State’s Flood Insurance Challenges

Flood Insurance challenges facing Central Maine was the topic of a discussion at a roundatble in Bangor today.

Local bankers, insurance agents, and realtors met with Congressman Bruce Poliquin at Better Homes and Gardens.

More than 8,000 Maine households live in known flood zones and the state sells more than $1.9 billion in flood coverage.

Poliquin says the Federal Flood Insurance Program is set to expire in September and it’s important to talk with people about what they can do to make the policy better

He says, “Between now and the end of September, roughly 6 months, we have to make a determination if we’re going to reauthorize this program, and we want to, but what it looks like. What reforms can we make to make sure that we keep our premiums down and folks are able to enjoy their homes.”

Poliquin says he plans to take input from the roundtable back to Washington.