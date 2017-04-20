Concerns for Summer Tourism in Old Orchard Beach

It may not feel like it, but summer is around the corner and another tourism season is about to get started.

According to one hotel owner in Old Orchard Beach, the political climate in January was concerning for the travel industry.

There were stories of people having trouble getting in the country from Canada and fears of boycotts from the north.

Now some of those fears have calmed and people are ready for vacations. But one concern in Old Orchard Beach is the Canadian Dollar.

“the exchange certainly is a concern, but you have to think our gas prices are less expensive, clothes, food, wine, those kinds of things. But I think people will still come despite the exchange.” Says Marc Bourassa, Co-Owner of Kebek 3 Motel.

Hotel owners in Old Orchard Beach are expecting to be booked solid again this summer.