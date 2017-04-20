Community Garden to Be Built at Maple Street Park in Brewer

Folks in Brewer are building a community garden and hope you can come out and help.

Neighbors around Maple Street Park have been working on the idea for more than a year.

They plan to put in 30 raised beds on an unused area of asphalt Saturday, April 22nd.

Caleb Speirs say anyone can rent a plot in the garden, too, for just $25.

“One of the main goals of the garden is to be accessible to all. So if the garden fee is not in your budget, we have scholarships available. So we just want everyone who wants to garden to come and garden with us.”

The garden building party is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The wood will be provided, but bring along drills or staple guns if you have them.

For more information, you can check the Facebook page Maple Street Community Garden.