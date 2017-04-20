Chilly, with More Rain and Mixed Precipitation Friday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The storm that brought the rain and snow to Maine last night continues to slowly drift off to our east, but moisture trapped in the low levels of the atmosphere and a light onshore breeze kept the skies mostly cloudy across our region today. As one storm moves away we turn our attention to a new storm currently moving east through the Great lakes Region. The new storm will bring another round of rain and wet snow showers to Maine tomorrow and much of the Saturday. The combination of clouds, wet conditions and an onshore breeze will keep the temps the next couple of days running well below normal as highs hold in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Approaching high pressure will bring somewhat brighter skies and milder temps to Maine for the second half of the weekend and likely Monday as well. A cold front will likely bring a few clouds to Northern New England later Monday as it slides southeast through our area. A storm sliding north in the Atlantic just off the U.S. East Coast may bring a few showers to Maine later Tuesday as it works up towards the Gulf of Maine.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, and chilly, with a easterly breeze between 5 and 10 mph and a few late rain showers possible, with low temps in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with a east to southeast breeze between 8 and 16 mph, along with occasional rain and mixed rain and snow showers and high temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, with leftover showers and high temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy and a bit milder, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy, with late showers possible and high temps in the upper 40s and 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist