AM Rain/Snow Showers Possible, Mostly Cloudy This Afternoon

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We may see a few lingering rain and/or snow showers this morning otherwise expect to gradually dry out today as a weak ridge of high pressure moves in. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day. Temperatures will top off a bit below average with highs in the mid-40s to low 50s for most locales. Cloudy skies will continue tonight. We’ll see some rain showers or mixed rain/snow showers developing late tonight mainly over southern and western parts of the state. Temperatures will be in the 30s for nighttime lows.

Friday looks like a wet, breezy and cool day. Low pressure approaching the area will bring us some periods of light rain throughout the day, especially from late morning on. Temperatures will be cool enough so that the rain may mix with wet snow over the northern half of the state. Highs will only reach the low to mid-40s Friday afternoon. Rain will continue Friday night but as temperatures cool, the rain will likely mix with or even change to snow as the night progresses. Clouds along with rain and snow showers will linger into Saturday mainly during the morning and early afternoon as upper level energy moves through. The showers will taper off in the afternoon as low pressure moves away from the area. Temperatures will be cool Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. High pressure will build in and give us a drier day Sunday. Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and milder temperatures with highs getting back to the 50s for most spots. Monday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers possible during the morning. Highs between 45°-55°. Southeast wind 5-10 MPH becoming east.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain and mixed rain/snow showers possible late mainly over southern and western areas. Lows in the 30s. East wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Occasional rain likely, mainly from late morning through the afternoon. Wet snow may mix with the rain over northern areas. Highs between 40°-46°. Southeast wind 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely, especially during the morning. Cool with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 50s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW