AM Rain/Snow Shower Possible Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Any lingering rain and snow showers will taper off this morning as a cold front slips off to our east. Weak high pressure centered to the northwest of New England will allow slighter drier to filter into our region later today and temps will turn just a bit milder as highs range from the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south across Maine. A new storm will likely bring a period of steadier rain and possible wet snow to Maine Friday into Saturday. Approaching high pressure will bring brighter skies and somewhat milder temps to Maine for the second half of the weekend and likely Monday as well.

Today: AM rain and snow showers ending then mostly cloudy and a bit milder, with a north to northeast wind around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with rain and mixed rain and snow likely and high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Possible early showers then mostly cloudy and cool, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and a bit milder, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with late showers possible and high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist