$25 Million Gift Allows All Colby Students to Study Abroad

Every Colby College student now has the opportunity to study abroad, thanks to a $25 million gift.

Colby grad Andrew Davis and his family donated the funds to the school and created Davis-Connects, establishing a new model for the liberal arts.

It makes Colby the first liberal arts college to guarantee global experiences for all students.

“It will allow students to study abroad, they’ll be working abroad, they will be researching abroad because of this,” said David Greene, President of Colby College. “And they’ll really be fully global citizens when they come out of Colby because of this program.”

“At Colby, I’ve actually had the opportunity to study abroad twice, so I really understand the impacts that it can have on a student,” said Hannah Piersiak, a senior at Colby College. “And so to know that every student is going to have the opportunity to do that, makes me really proud to be a Colby student and I’m so excited for the future Mules.”

The Davis-Connects program will launch this fall at Colby in the newly expanded Grossman Hall.

For more information, CLICK HERE.