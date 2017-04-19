Will Sen. Collins Run for Governor?

There’s been speculation as to whether or not Sen. Susan Collins will run for Governor.

The Republican says she’s weighing where she can do the most good for Maine – whether that’s in the U.S. Senate or as Governor of Maine.

Collins says she’s gained seniority in the Senate – climbing from 99 to 15, where she sits today.

“That has allowed me to serve on some powerful committees and it has allowed me to help Maine in ways that have only grown as I’ve been there longer. On the other hand, Governors get to work more hands-on with creating jobs and improving education which are important priorities to Maine,” she said.

Sen. Collins says she expects she’ll make a decision by fall.