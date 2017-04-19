Walk MS Comes to Brewer

Since 1988, hundreds of thousands of people have taken part in Walk MS events across the country raising critical funds and awareness for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, the cumulative fundraising is expected to surpass $1 billion.

More than 250 people are expected to raise $30,000 at Walk MS: Brewer on April 29. This includes the communities of Bangor, Hampden, Orono, Old Town, Herman, Ellsworth, Pittsfield, Newport, Dexter, Dover and Foxcroft. Walk MS is an opportunity for people living with MS and those who care about them to connect, join together, and be inspired. In 2016 alone, nearly 300,000 people at more than 550 locations across the country walked to create a world free of MS, raising nearly $50 million.

The walk will be on April 29, 2017, with a 9am check -in and will start at 10.

The walk starts at Brewer Auditorium, 203 State Street, Brewer, ME 04412

For more information, Visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or email [email protected]