The Results are In: Should Maine County Law Enforcement Assist Federal Immigration Enforcement? 

Apr 19, 20171:54 AM EDT
The results are in! We wanted to know yesterday:
 
Should Maine county law enforcement assist federal immigration enforcement?
 
RESULTS:
 
YES: 70% (361 VOTES)
 
NO: 30% (156 VOTES)
 
TOTAL VOTES: 517 votes
 
