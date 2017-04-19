Senator King Discusses VA Appeals Process Change

Yesterday, Senator Angus King called for an overhaul of the way the VA handles appeals.

King met with veterans caught up in the read tape at the American Legion in Auburn yesterday afternoon.

According to the senator, more than 450 thousand appeals are pending before the VA. And it’s time something was done about it.

“sometimes the appeals take as long as eight years to resolve. That’s wrong, and I have a bill in along with some of my colleagues that will change the process, simplify it, and speed it up so people don’t have to wait so long for an answer” says King.

Senator King also Noted the VA appeals system hasn’t been updated since 1933.