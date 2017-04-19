Sen. Angus King Tours Downtown Waterville to Preview Upcoming Changes

Colby College is leading a downtown revitalization effort in Waterville.

Senator Angus King toured downtown to get a feel for some of the changes on the way.

He joined Colby President David Greene on a stroll down Main Street.

Colby is restoring a historic downtown building that will soon hire 200 new high-tech employees.

There’s also a mixed-use development dormitory on the way as well as a new hotel.

“We’ve got new stores that are coming in, we’ve got new buildings that are coming up. It’s going to feel like a very vibrant, exciting place in just a matter of months. And building on what’s already been a great history here in Waterville, tremendous businesses that are already existing. So we’re looking forward to all those new things as well as supporting all of the businesses that are here already,” said Greene.

“I’m excited. I used to live in Skowhegan and when I was in Skowhegan, Waterville was the vital, big town that you came to and it’s had some hard times in the last ten or fifteen years. So the fact that Colby’s taking the initiative, along with some new businesses, to bring back downtown Waterville, I just think is a great idea- and great for the community and for the state of Maine,” said Sen. King, (I) Maine.

You can expect to see some of these changes as early as this summer.