Rain and Some Wet Snow Tonight and Early Thursday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A storm moving up to the west of New England will bring periods of rain back to the Pine Tree State tonight and the atmosphere will be just cold enough to allow some wet snow to mix in, especially across the hillier terrain north of the Bangor Region, with any light accumulations of snow likely confined to the grassy surfaces. Any lingering rain and snow showers will taper off tomorrow morning as the storms trailing cold front slips off to our east. Weak high pressure centered to the northwest of New England will allow slighter drier to filter into our region later tomorrow and temps will turn just a bit milder as highs range from the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south across Maine. A new storm will likely bring a period of steadier rain and possible wet snow to Maine Friday into early Saturday. Approaching high pressure will bring brighter skies and somewhat milder temps to Maine for the second half of the weekend and likely Monday as well.

Tonight: Periods of rain and some wet snow, with a southeast to south wind between 7 to 14 mph and low temps in the 30s.

Thursday: AM rain and snow showers ending then mostly cloudy and a bit milder, with a north to northeast wind around 10 mph and high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with rain and mixed rain and snow likely and high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Possible early showers then mostly cloudy and cool, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and a bit milder, with high temps in the 50s.

Monday: Variably cloudy, with late showers possible and high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist