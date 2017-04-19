Raffle to Win Free Tuition at University of Maine

Free tuition at UMaine for one year.
That’s what one lucky student has the chance to win this spring.
Every year, the school runs a raffle as a fundraiser to support the work the Alumni Association does for students.
The prize… Full year, in-state tuition, totaling more than $8,000.
“Well it provides an opportunity for students and their families to take a relatively minor philanthropic gesture and turn it into something that has great or awards for them,” said John Diamond, President of the Umaine Alumni Association. “The opportunity to win a full year of tuition at the University of Maine.”
Registration is available online. Tickets are $5.
The deadline to enter is may 2nd and the drawing will take place on the 10th.
