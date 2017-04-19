WATCH LIVE

Raffle to Win Free Tuition at University of Maine

Apr 19, 20177:12 PM EDT
Free tuition at UMaine for one year.

That’s what one lucky student has the chance to win this spring.

Every year, the school runs a raffle as a fundraiser to support the work the Alumni Association does for students.

The prize… Full year, in-state tuition, totaling more than $8,000.

“Well it provides an opportunity for students and their families to take a relatively minor philanthropic gesture and turn it into something that has great or awards for them,” said John Diamond, President of the Umaine Alumni Association. “The opportunity to win a full year of tuition at the University of Maine.”

Registration is available online. Tickets are $5.

The deadline to enter is may 2nd and the drawing will take place on the 10th.

For more information, click here.

