Penobscot Narrows Bridge Construction Begins Next Week

Folks traveling over the big bridge connecting Waldo and Hancock Counties should plan for delays.

Construction on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge is set to start Monday.

A lane on the bridge will be closed as crews prep for paving and waterproofing work.

Ted Talbot of the DOT says once that’s done, further work on the bridge will only take place at night.

“That’s going to be happening starting on the 24th through June 6th. Between May 1st and 19th, traffic over the bridge is going to be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic controlled by flaggers. And with the new pavement that is needed on that bridge along with the waterproofing membrane, that extends the life of the bridge and really help sort of cut down on maintenance costs.”

The estimated cost for paving and other structural improvements is more than $2 million.