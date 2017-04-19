Motorcycle Club Office Manager Accused of Stealing Thousands

A longtime office manager for a local police motorcycle club has been charged with stealing more than $200,000.

Bessie Small, 46, of Carmel was the office manager of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club.

Assistant D.A. Stephen Burlock says the club’s president had an audit done last summer.

The estimated fraud totals $228,000.

Burlock says the auditor found Small wrote several checks to herself.

“Current President, Daniel Alvarez, reported to the Bangor PD a large number of unauthorized checks written by Ms. Small,” said Burlock. “This loss goes back a number of years, so some of this dates back before the statute.”

The statute of limitations for theft is six years, so the club may not be able to recover all the money it lost.

Small was in court Wednesday, and is free on bail.

She’s due back in court in June.