Mobile Food Truck Helps Community and Students in Bangor

The Good Shepherd Food Bank’s mobile food truck set up in Bangor today.

Students from the UMA Bangor helped to hand out goods.

Fresh produce like cabbage and sweet potatoes, along with canned fruits and vegetables, were given to those in need.

Organizers say many of the people who use the service include college students.

“We have a lot of students with families and outside commitments that are trying to improve their lot in life through going to school but at the same time they have to make the choice to give up some hours at work or struggle otherwise.”

Today’s visit was the truck’s 5th trip to UMA Bangor.