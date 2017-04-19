WATCH LIVE

MeHAF Awards $1.5 Million to Help Fight Opioid Addiction

Apr 19, 20174:24 PM EDT
Local News, News, Today's Top Stories

Ten Maine communities are getting some assistance to help fight opioid addiction.

The Maine Health Access Foundation announced today that it is giving out one and a half million dollars in grants.

The money will go to ten organizations across the state to help improve care and treatment settings for people fighting addiction.

Reps from the foundation say they are just one of the many people trying to make a difference in the drug crisis.

“The money will be used to provide resources, financial resources to health care and behavioral health organizations so that they can help do the internal  planning and expansion of services that they need to do to make medication assisted treatment a reality in their communities.”

Last year, 313 people died in opioid-related overdoses in Maine.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us