MeHAF Awards $1.5 Million to Help Fight Opioid Addiction

Ten Maine communities are getting some assistance to help fight opioid addiction.

The Maine Health Access Foundation announced today that it is giving out one and a half million dollars in grants.

The money will go to ten organizations across the state to help improve care and treatment settings for people fighting addiction.

Reps from the foundation say they are just one of the many people trying to make a difference in the drug crisis.

“The money will be used to provide resources, financial resources to health care and behavioral health organizations so that they can help do the internal planning and expansion of services that they need to do to make medication assisted treatment a reality in their communities.”

Last year, 313 people died in opioid-related overdoses in Maine.