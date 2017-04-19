MDEA Agents Uncover Large Meth Lab in Madawaska Home

A Madawaska couple is accused of running a meth lab in the home they shared with their two young children.

Carl Thibeault, 36, and and Casie Thibeault, 34, are charged with aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, aggravated operation of a meth lab, and endangering the welfare of children.

Drug agents say it’s one of the largest meth labs they’ve encountered.

They say they found a lot of manufactured meth, along with a large amount of meth-making materials in the home.

The children were taken into state custody

It’s the 15th meth-related response by the MDEA this year.