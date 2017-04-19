Maine Naturopaths Rally Behind Bill To Guarantee Insurance

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Naturopaths in Maine are rallying behind a bill designed to prevent insurers from discriminating against health care providers who are licensed by the state.

Sen. Justin Chenette, a Saco Democrat, submitted the bill on behalf of the Maine Association of Naturopathic Doctors. He says patients in Maine are being denied access to the licensed health care providers of their choice. The naturopathic association agrees.

Naturopathy’s an alternative medical system that focuses on diet, herbs and vitamins instead of pharmaceuticals.

Maine superintendent of insurance Eric Cioppa has testified against the bill. He says he the bill would prohibit insurers from limiting the number of providers in their networks, and that would present a cost control issue.

The bill will go before the Legislature’s Committee on Insurance and Financial Services on Thursday.