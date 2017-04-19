Interstate Crash in Orono Sends One Man to Hospital

A scary scene in Orono Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a car was traveling southbound near Exit 191 on the interstate, when it veered off the highway and into the woods.

The car rolled so many times, it was pinned in the trees.

State Police, Orono and Old Town Fire responded to the crash.

Crews had to use a chainsaw to break through the branches and rescue the driver.

Quick thinking by first responders played a big role in getting the man out safely.

“We had a report from witnesses that there was a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed,” said Josh Ewing, Orono Police Chief. “It left the roadway and went into the trees as a rollover, got the trees out-of-the-way and then used the jaws to extricate the driver. The investigation is still ongoing.”

Police say the driver was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with non life threatening injuries.