Healthy Start: National Hospital Volunteer Week

In this week’s Healthy Start, we spoke with Volunteer Coordinator Renee Bouchard and volunteer Ernie Von-Tobel, along with his guide dog, Spirit, about the necessity of volunteers in hospitals.

Volunteers would perform services that greatly enhance the hospital experience for patients and guests. simply being there for people, and helping out in the smallest of acts, will positively impact the lives of the patients.

Adult volunteers must be a minimum of 18 years old and meet screening and orientation requirements. Volunteer opportunities are offered mornings, afternoons and evenings, seven days a week.

For more information, you can visit the St. Joe’s website at stjoeshealing.org/careers/volunteer-opportunities