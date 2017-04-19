Health Care Policy Experts Discuss How Medicaid Changes Could Impact Mainers

The American Health Care Act failed to move through Congress. Ideas in that proposal to change the way Medicaid, which in Maine is known as Maine Care, is funded continue to be discussed.

Ann Woloson, of the Maine Equal Justice Partners says, “There have been several proposals at the Federal level that would replace the Affordable Care Act and some of those proposals would severely jeopardize our state Medicaid Program, which provides very necessary health care services to older adults, people with disabilities, and children in Maine.”

Medicaid provides health care to more than 250,000 Mainers.

Patricia Boozang, a health care policy expert and Senior Managing Director for Manatt Health says, “About 40 percent of those folks are people who are elderly or people with disabilities and they are the most complex and the most vulnerable people in the program. They also generate most of the costs in the program. About 70 percent of the total spending in the program is for those elderly and disabled people.”

The concern is that the Health Care Act would have capped federal medicaid funds and called for cutting federal funding for the expansion of Medicaid.

Boozang has advised many states on Medicaid expansion design, implementation and sustainability. She spoke with Maine policy makers about the potential impacts these provisions could have on Medicaid.

She says, “If it results in reduced funding, given what an important program it is for those very vulnerable and high cost populations, that’s where the biggest risk is for the state Medicaid program and the people it serves.”

Members of the Maine Equal Justice Partners say Medicaid is also important to Maine’s economy.

Woloson says, “It pays for hospital services, community health care services, it helps us pay for physicians who provide health care to these populations. It’s also helping us address our drug crisis in Maine.”

Boozang says while the Health Care Act failed to pass Congress it’s likely similar proposals will arise in the next legislative session, but for now the Affordable Care Act is still the law.

She says, “I think that’s really important to keep in mind too, that the repeal and replace discussions are happening and they haven’t really advanced and so for today the ACA and expansion are still very much available to the state.”