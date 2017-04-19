A Mix Of Sun & Clouds With Temps A Bit Warmer Today

Another cool start to your day, however temps will be just a bit warmer than yesterday. With a mix of sun & clouds to start highs will warm into the 40s to low 50s. Clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon hours then our next chance for some rain showers starts to work into west Maine around dinnertime. Winds will pick up out of the south between 8-13mph. Showers stick with us overnight but with lows dropping back below freezing for some, especially into the mountains of northern Maine we will see a change over to some mixed precipitation & possibly some snow. Winds overnight will stay out of the south between 7-11mph with lows for everyone in the 30s.

Expect a few showers to linger into Thursday with limited sunshine; highs will be a bit warmer into the upper 40s to upper 50s. A low pressure will develop along a frontal system; this will bring showers back to Maine Thursday evening into Friday. With highs temps only warming into the 40s, Parts of Maine will see a period of mixing & snow before a chance over to rain. This wintery mix could work as far south as the Bangor area. Showers end Saturday morning and sunshine return for your weekend plans, with highs in the low 40s to low 50s. By Sunday with even more sunshine everyone warm into the 50s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun & clouds then increasing clouds with evening showers highs in the low 40s to low 50s. Winds picking up out of the south between 8-13mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers/mix lows in the 30s. Winds will stay out of the south between 7-11mph.

Thursday: Few scattered showers with limited sunshine, highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Friday: Rain likely with highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Showers early with gradual clearing highs in the low 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the 50s.