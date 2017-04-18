Zoning Change Could Bring Hundreds Of Apartments Near Mall

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The South Portland City Council is considering a zoning change to allow two large apartment complexes near the Maine Mall.

The Portland Press Herald ( ) reports an unnamed developer is interested in building a 250-unit complex. Another developer, Ocean Properties, wants to build a 300-unit complex. A zoning change would remove the cap on the number of housing units that can be built in the area.

Council members say they support the zoning change, but they also want more sidewalks and other amenities in the area to support residential living.

The South Portland community planner says the developer has yet to submit formal plans to city staff or the Planning Board.