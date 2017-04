U.S. Navy Band Northeast Touring Maine and NH

The U.S. Navy Band Northeast will be in Maine this spring.

The band will play in five cities across Maine and New Hampshire.

Lt. Gregory Fritz leads the 30 member pops ensemble.

They perform patriotic classics while raising awareness for the Navy.

The first show is set for Thursday, April 27, at 7:00 pm at Waterville High School.

All concerts are free.

Check out a full list of shows here.