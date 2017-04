Tractor Trailer Catches Fire in Houlton

There was a tractor trailer at the Irving Big Stop in Houlton Saturday afternoon.

The fire was believed to have been caused by the truck’s starter wire rubbing against the vehicle’s frame, according to the truck’s driver.

By the time the Houlton Fire Department arrived, the fire had spread to the engine compartment.

The tractor was completely damaged, but the trailer was saved.

No one was injured.