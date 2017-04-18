Stockton Springs Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill a Woman

A Stockton Springs man is accused of threatening to kill a woman.

Police say on Saturday night, Marshall Crockett, 22, assaulted the woman and took her phone to keep her from calling for help.

They say Crockett pointed a loaded gun at her and threatend to kill her family.

Police say they found the weapon and some drugs when they searched his home.

Charges against Crockett include domestic violence terrorizing, criminal threatening, reckless conduct, and obstructing the report of a crime.

Other charges might be added.