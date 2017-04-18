Some Theatre Presents: Spring Awakening

This morning, we had the chance to speak with one of the members of the Some Theatre Company to talk about their upcoming show: Spring Awakening.

This musical will whisk you away to 19th century Germany, in a small town, where students will begin to experience changes that will confuse them and fascinate them. As much has they want to talk about what’s happening to them, talking about topics in the “coming of age” category during that time was taboo. Confronted with the struggle of dealing with these changes without guidance, these children walk a path that leads to dire consequences.

Warning: This show does contain mature themes and language that may not be appropriate for a younger audience.

Tickets for Spring Awakening are $15 Reserved Seating, $30 VIP Patron of the Arts Package

Spring Awakening will be performed April 21 – 30 with performances, Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm

The box office can be reached at (207) 356-6501 Monday- Fridays from 10 am -6 p.m. and till two hours before performances. Tickets and additional information are available online at www.sometheatrecompany.com – We are a limited seating house. Tickets available online: www.sometheatrecompany.com