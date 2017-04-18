Senator Bernie Sanders Kicks off Tour in Portland

Bernie Sanders started a nationwide tour in Portland last night.

The Vermont senator rallied Democrats inside the state theatre.

Maine was the first stop in a week long, eight state swing.

The goal of the “come together and fight back” tour is to energize and mobilize Democrats.

But this rally wasn’t in the part of Maine that Trump won.

“Trump won the northern part of the state, but the bottom line is that Maine is a purple state, and I think people need to know that much of what Trump talked about in his campaign is not what he is doing as President of the United States.” Says Sanders.

The Democratic National Committee Chair is also part of this week’s tour.