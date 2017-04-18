Road Association Treasurer in The Forks Charged with Stealing from Organization

The treasurer of a road association in The Forks is accused of embezzling more than $10,000 from the organization.

45-year-old Bobbie Dawes of Jay is charged with theft and forgery.

She was arrested Tuesday after an investigation began last week.

The Franklin County Sheriff says members of the “Mile 10 Owners Road Association” reported discrepancies in the books.

We’re told several checks were found made out to Dawes with forged signatures.

Dawes is also the secretary of the association.

She could face more charges after prosecutors review the case.