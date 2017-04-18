Proposed Bill Seeks to Remove Cap on Charter Schools in Maine

Charter schools were first established in Maine in 2011. Only ten were allowed to operate in the state until 2022.

Now there’s a proposal to remove that cap.

Maine currently has nine charter schools, including a couple of virtual ones online.

Supporters of removing the cap say it will give students in more rural areas the chance to chose what type of schooling fits their needs.

Opponents fear that it might decrease funding for public schools.

“The problem with the charter schools is they scoop off the top. So we have an amount of money that’s allocated for public education, whatever it is for that year, they get 100% of their funding right off the top and then what’s left is doled out to the local schools, the community schools at the level that the state has been able to pay- which is around 46-47%,” said Lois Kilby- Chesley, President of the Maine Education Association.

“It will give them the opportunity to go outside the traditional public education system and go into another public option which is what our charter schools do. Listen, it is possible in our time to have individual education for every student. And charter schools are a piece of that model,” said Sen. Garrett Mason, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

There are nearly 2,000 students enrolled in charter schools in Maine.