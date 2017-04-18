Pet of the Week: Meet Gracie!

In this week’s Pet of the Week, the Old Town Animal Orphanage brought in a sweet little lady for a visit. Meet Gracie! She is a laid back 3 year old cat who is in need of a home! The Animal Orphanage 2017 5k Pet Run/Walk to benefit the animals in our care here at The Animal Orphanage. The race begins and ends at the Old Town Y.M.C.A

Registration begins at 9am, the race starts at 10:30am. $15 fee for individual runners, walkers, and immediate family or walkers. Free t-shirts for first 150 registrants sponsored by US Cellular and Governor’s Restaurant. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash. You can preregister by calling (207)299-7324 or (207)827-8777.