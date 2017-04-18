Norridgewock Receives Funding Package to Help Protect the Kennebec River

The town of Norridgewock kicked off Earth Day a few days early by celebrating the over $5 million in funding they have received from the USDA Rural Development Program to provide upgrades to their Waste Management Facilities.

Richard Labelle, Norridgewock Town Manager says, “It includes work at the main plant as well as our pump stations. It’s a total of 5 million dollar announcement, which we’re really excited about. About 45 percent is going to be provided to us in grants, so it’s a phenomenal opportunity for the town of Norridgewock.”

Town officials say the upgrades are much needed.

Labelle says, “We had growing problems in the infrastructure at Waste Water and it kind of came to a peak last year when we received a notice of violation and that began a series of corrective measures of identifying problems, potential problems and trying to find solutions to them. The USDA was fundamental in providing that solution to us.”

The funding package includes a $2.8 million grant and a $2.2 million loan from the USDA.

Tommy Higgins, State Director for USDA Rural Development says, “That basically improves the infrastructure for the Waste Water Treatment Facility and allows for better and cleaner conditions for the river, the river ecosystem. And it also allows for improvement for the lives of 314 families, 24 businesses, and 6 public bodies here in the town of Norridgewock.”

Town officials say it’s been a real town effort in obtaining the funding package, even kids at the Mill Stream Elementary School pitched in by creating posters.

And community members signed the Earth Day Pledge, promising their stewardship to protect the local environment.

Labelle says, “Anything that we can do whether it’s small or large will help and certainly we don’t want our Waste Water Facility to have a detrimental impact on the river. It’s something we have for children and grandchildren that were here today in the crowd. It’s about protecting and preserving what we have for them.”