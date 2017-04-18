New England Fishery Management Council Holds Meeting

Fishing regulators are getting ready to discuss ways to better manage the east coast scallop fishery to avoid more conflicts between small and big boat fishermen.

The New England Fishery Management Council is holding a meeting on the subject today.

Some fishermen in the small boat fishery say the rules allow bigger boats to over exploit the scallops, which are the subject of one of the most valuable fisheries in America.

Federal regulators have shut down the northern gulf of Maine last month amid the conflict.