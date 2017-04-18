Maine State House Celebrates Scout Recognition Day

A time-honored tradition in Maine was celebrated at the State House today.

Youth and volunteers involved with Maine’s scouting programs were honored by lawmakers.

Boy scouts, girl scouts, and their families met their local legislators and got to sit in on Senate and House sessions.

We met up with a few of them to ask what’s the best part of being a scout.

“I’ve been a Girl Scout four years and my favorite part of being a Girl Scout is being with my friends.”

“The reason I wanted to be a Girl Scout is that we do all this fun stuff and I wanted to sell cookies and do all the accomplishments that we could,” said the Girl Scouts of Troop 2002.

“It’s a great experience and I’ve heard from everyone on my eagle board, they always say it opens up a lot of doors,” said Nick Prins, Eagle Scout with Troop 102.

Senate President Michael Thibodeau and Congressman Bruce Poliquin discussed their fondness of the tradition and the importance of instilling leadership qualities in Maine’s youth.