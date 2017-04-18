Maine Library Added To National Historic Register

MONMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A library in the Maine town of Monmouth is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

In a statement, the Maine Historic Preservation Commission says the library is “worthy of preservation and protection as part of the nation’s cultural heritage.”

The Portland Press Herald ( ) reports the library was built between 1926 and 1927. It closed to the public in 2014 and was placed under the care of the Monmouth Museum.

The president of the Monmouth Museum says they will begin storing reference and history books at the library in the spring.

Being on the National Register means the owners of a property can receive tax provisions. The national Advisory Council on Historic Preservation also reviews any changes to the properties on the list.