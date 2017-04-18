Maine Could Become 29th State to Offer EMS License Plates

Maine could become the 29th state in the nation to offer EMS license plates.

A bill has been proposed to issue special firefighter registration plates to emergency medical workers.

It’s meant to help let EMS workers respond to emergency scenes easier while also notifying the public of their presence.

The bill’s sponsor says it will help prevent towing of vehicles in emergency situations when the driver is someone who needs to be on scene.

“If I have this plate, I’m identified as EMT and that tells you why I’m there. I responded to a call that I’ve been asked to respond to so that’s why identification is very, very important,” said Rep. Frances Head, (R) the bill’s sponsor.

The bill calls for funding of such plates to come from public donations, or private sources, to the Secretary of State’s office.