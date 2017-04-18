Little Sun Wednesday, with Rain and Mixed Precipitation Wednesday Night

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Skies will partially clear later tonight as the upper level trough that has produced the clouds and occasional scattered rain and snow showers across Maine yesterday and today finally slips off to our east. As the trough slides east high pressure centered to our north will nose down into Northern New England. The high will bring generally fair conditions to our region tonight through part most of the daylight hours of Wednesday, but an onshore southeast breeze around 10 mph will keep the temps running several degrees below normal tonight and tomorrow. A weak storm moving up to the west of New England will bring occasional rain showers back to the Pine Tree State for late tomorrow afternoon through much of tomorrow night and the atmosphere aloft may be just cold enough to allow some wet snow to mix in, especially across the hillier terrain north of the Bangor Region. Weak high pressure will bring a little partial sunshine back to our region for part of Thursday, along with slightly milder temps. A stronger storm will likely bring a period of steadier rain and possible wet snow to Maine later Friday into early Saturday. Approaching high pressure should bring brighter skies and milder temps to Maine for the second half of the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy and chilly, with a light southeast breeze and low temps in the mid 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy, with a southeast breeze around 10 mph and cool, with scattered rain and snow showers likely by evening and high temps in the 40s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and a bit milder, with high temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool, with rain and mixed rain and snow showers likely developing and high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Possible early showers then mostly cloudy and cool, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Partly sunny and more seasonable, with high temps in the 50s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist