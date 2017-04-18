LePage Says As Student Population Declines, We Need Fewer Superintendents

Shrink the number of schools through regionalization- that’s what Governor LePage says should happen with his education budget.

He says we have 147 superintendents in Maine with a rapidly declining student population.

With 175,000 Maine students enrolled in public schools, he says we need only a dozen superintendents.

The LePage administration is pitching an effort to get school districts to collaborate with neighboring districts to improve services and save money.

But the Maine Education Association wants lawmakers to reject the governor’s plan.

“When we look at the investment that the state of Maine makes in education since Governor LePage has taken office, we’ve increased state funding to education by more than $100M per year. It’s gone up over $100M to now it’s over a billion dollars that we’re putting in of state dollars. There are a lot of critics who say that we have been cutting funds to education and it’s simply not true. There’s more money going in. The question is how do you balance that against our declining student population?” said Aaron Chabourne, Senior Policy Advisor to Governor LePage.

“While he can say that he’s putting more money in every year, I think that money is spread out differently. We have money going to charter schools, we have money going to teacher retirement that in years past was not part of the education budget. So yes, he may be putting more in, but he’s also spreading it out further. And so it’s not necessarily helping our schools,” said Kim Martin, Chair of the Augusta School Board.

The governor says regionalization of education services will be voluntary, but the proposed legislation will incentivize enrollment.

Lawmakers will continue to debate his $6.8 billion dollar budget plan.