Flooding Shuts Down Roads in Milford

While many residents in Milford woke up to cooler temps Tuesday morning.

Some woke up to this.

Flooding shut down both the Greenfield and Call Roads Tuesday.

Some residents clearly not obeying the signs.

Melting snow has caused water levels to rise across the state.

Milford Fire Chief Chris Matson says flooding is common this time of year.

“We’re experiencing some flooding in the low-lying areas in Milford and Greenbush. It’s not always this bad but usually every few years we have some issues with roadways being closed. We haven’t had any emergency calls related to the flooding yet. We have had a couple calls from people looking for assistance pumping their basements out as the water does go down. Pay attention to the signs. If it says turn around, turn around.”

If the water continues to rise, DOT officials will have to close sections of Route Two.

But Chief Matson says the Penobscot River will level out in the coming days.