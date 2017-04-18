Firefighters Called to Jefferson Home Twice in One Day

Fire crews were called to a Jefferson home on Monday. Not once, but twice.

That house is now likely a total loss.

According to the Lincoln County News, on Monday afternoon, firefighters found fire in the bathroom, and were able to protect most of the belongings in the home from damage.

When they were sent back to the South Clary Rd. home later that night, they found it fully engulfed in flames.

While multiple people were home at the time of the first fire, the house was empty when the second fire was called in by neighbors.

No injuries were reported as a result of either incident.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating.