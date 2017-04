E-Waste Recycling in Waterville

If you have electronics to get rid of, you might want to get to Waterville.

E-waste Alternatives will host a two-day electronic waste recycling event.

It’s from 9:00 to 2:00, both Saturday and Sunday.

You don’t even have to get out of your car.

Just pop the trunk, and all the electronics will be unloaded and sorted for you.

