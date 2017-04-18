Despite Sunshine Temps Much Cooler Than Yesterday

Starting off this morning 10-25° cooler than yesterday, and even tracking some snow showers across northern Maine, therefore heading out this morning grab a jacket and sunglasses.

Sunshine will dominate today with highs warming into the upper 30s to upper 40s, winds will be out of the northeast between 6-9mph, with some gust that could be a bit higher during the afternoon. Tonight under partly cloudy skies it will be another chilly night with lows falling back into the low 20s to low 30s. Winds will shift to the south but stay light between 3-6mph. Wednesday will start off with a few more clouds with highs staying cool, only warming into the upper 30s to upper 40s. Clouds will continue to increase during the afternoon hours then showers will develop around dinnertime. Showers stick with us into Thursday under mostly cloudy skies, showers will remain scattered throughout the day with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. With overnight lows again will drop below freezing for some and precipitation falling; we will have to keep a close eye on the chance for some snow showers to mix in parts of Maine. Showers become steady on Friday with highs warming back into the low 40s to low 50s. Sunshine is back to start the weekend with highs once again in the low 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny with highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds between 6-9mph out of the northeast.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, chilly with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Winds out of the south between 3-6mph.

Wednesday: increasing clouds with evening showers highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Winds picking up out of the south between 7-14mph.

Thursday: Scattered Showers with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Rain likely with highs in the low 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Sunny with highs in the low 40s to low 50s.