Convicted Sex Offender in Bangor to Prison for Child Porn Charges

A convicted sex offender in Bangor is going to prison for more than ten years for having child pornography.

58-year-old Ernest Cook was also ordered to pay $16,500 in restitution.

He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor after pleading guilty last fall.

Cook was previously convicted of unlawful sexual contact involving a child and is on the state’s sex offender registry for life.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off more than two years ago that Cook had child porn on his home computer.

Investigators determined he searched for the images on-line, then saved them to a flash drive.